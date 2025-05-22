Teoscar Hernández's 3-run homer off Corbin Burnes lifts Dodgers over D-backs 3-1

Los Angeles Dodgers

By Beth Harris

Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer off Corbin Burnes in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Hernández drove a two-strike pitch 413 feet into dead center field, snapping Burnes’ streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings and giving the NL West-leading Dodgers their 18th come-from-behind win of the season.

Burnes (3-2) retired his first 11 batters before Freddie Freeman ripped a two-out single to right in the fourth.

That was the Dodgers' only hit until the sixth, when Miguel Rojas and Mookie Betts singled to set up Hernández.

Dodgers starter Dustin May (2-4) allowed one run and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight in ending a three-game losing streak. Tanner Scott pitched the ninth to earn his 10th save.

Burnes gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out eight as his three-game winning streak ended.

Arizona's run came on Ketel Marte's 425-foot homer leading off the fourth.

Key moment

Shohei Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts, but his screaming foul hit a security guard as the man was jumping over the low wall in right in the eighth.

Key stat

The Dodgers improved to 19-9 at home, including 6-5 this month.

Up next

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (3-5, 5-14 ERA) starts Friday at St. Louis. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 11.25) makes his second start of the season Friday at the New York Mets.

