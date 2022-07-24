NFL

Texans Rookie John Metchie III Diagnosed With Leukemia

The former Alabama wide receiver was drafted in the second round this year

By AP

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

In a statement posted on the Texans' Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form," and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season,” Metchie said. “My main focus will be on my health and recovery. ... I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever.”

Metchie went 44th in the second round of this year's NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. He tore his left ACL during the SEC Conference Championship game. In 2020, he had 55 receptions for 916 yards.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLHouston texans
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us