Texas Tech comes back to upset No. 22 Texas in overtime originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Texas is…not back?

The No. 22-ranked Longhorns lost in stunning fashion to Texas Tech on Saturday, dropping their record to 2-2 on the season.

Trey Wolff nailed the game-winning 20-yard field goal in overtime to give Texas Tech the 37-34 come-from-behind victory.

THEY’RE STORMING THE FIELD IN LUBBOCK 🚨



TEXAS TECH TAKES DOWN NO. 22 TEXAS IN OT! pic.twitter.com/WaCoLxbZJf — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2022

With Longhorns’ starting quarterback Quinn Ewers dressed but not getting the start due to a joint sprain in his shoulder, Texas turned to Hudson Card to lead the way against Donovan Smith of the Red Raiders.

After a neck-and-neck affair midway through the second quarter, a Bijan Robinson eight-yard rush pushed the gap to 24-14 for Texas right before halftime.

Then with four minutes to go in the third, Robinson mastered the art of balancing along the sidelines to stay in bounds for a 40-yard rushing touchdown to make it 31-17, Longhorns.

Bijan Robinson keeps incredible balance for his second TD of the day! pic.twitter.com/JB07BJLofX — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 24, 2022

However, Texas failed to generate any scoring drives from there. The Red Raiders responded with three consecutive scoring drives and took a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds to go following a 45-yard field goal by Wolff.

It seemed as if there wasn’t enough time for Texas to get a shot at a field goal to force overtime, until Card completed three straight passes, including one 28-yarder to Tarique Milton, to reach Texas Tech’s 29-yard line. Bert Auburn made the 48-yard field goal with no time left.

Texas received the ball to start overtime, but Robinson fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, which was recovered by the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech ran four straight plays from the Texas 25-yard line until the ball reached the two-yard line. Wolff, as aforementioned, hit the winning field goal to send Lubbock fans into a frenzy as the Red Raiders moved to 3-1 on the year.

Card finished with 277 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 20-of-30 completed passes while Smith had 331 yards and two touchdowns on 38-of-56 completed passes.