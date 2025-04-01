Here's the 2025 Dodgers bobblehead schedule and it all starts with Shohei Ohtani on April 2nd

The 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead giveaway schedule kicks off on Wednesday, April 2nd when the first 40,000 fans at Dodger Stadium will receive Shohei Ohtani’s 2024 National League MVP bobblehead.

The Dodgers are asking fans to arrive early to the game against the Atlanta Braves scheduled for 5:38 PM PT in order to take home a piece of baseball history in miniature form. The first bobblehead of the season commemorates Ohtani’s first season with the Dodgers in which he became the first and only member of the 50-50 club (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases) last season en route to his first National League MVP award and this unanimous MVP award overall.

If there’s one thing Dodgers fans love, it's bobbleheads, and it’s celebrating their icons, and Ohtani has given them every reason to cheer. His MVP season was nothing short of spectacular, redefining what’s possible on a baseball field.

Now, his bobblehead is set to become one of the most coveted collectibles of the year. Given the demand for anything Ohtani-related, expect fans to heed the team’s advice and line up early for this one.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Just over a week later, on April 11, Freddie Freeman’s 2024 World Series Game 1 bobblehead takes center stage as the Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs. Freeman has been the definition of consistency since arriving in Los Angeles, his smooth left-handed swing and Gold Glove defense making him a fan favorite. This bobblehead captures the essence of a leader who has helped guide the Dodgers to multiple deep playoff runs.

On April 26, it’s time to honor the man at the helm. Dave Roberts, the skipper who has led the Dodgers to sustained success, gets his own bobblehead when L.A. takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Love him or criticize his in-game decisions, Roberts has cemented his place in Dodgers lore, and this giveaway is a nod to his leadership.

May brings another wave of must-have bobbleheads, starting with Mookie Betts on May 13 against the Oakland Athletics. The electrifying right fielder continues to be one of baseball’s best, dazzling with his bat, glove, and speed. Two days later, on May 15, fans will be treated to a unique Shohei Ohtani 50/50 bobblehead, adding another collectible to the growing Ohtani collection.

On May 19, Dodgers history takes center stage with a Vin Scully bobblehead as the team hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks. No voice is more synonymous with baseball in Los Angeles than Scully’s, and this giveaway will be a sentimental treasure for longtime fans who grew up listening to his poetic calls. Two days later, on May 21, catcher Will Smith—one of the best backstops in the game—gets his turn in bobblehead form.

June kicks off with a Tommy Edman bobblehead on June 2 against the Mets, followed by 2023 Cy Young winner Blake Snell’s bobblehead on June 16 versus the Padres. But the highlight of the month might be June 21, when Ice Cube, the legendary rapper and lifelong Dodgers fan, gets his own bobblehead. Expect a packed house for this one.

In July, one of the Dodgers’ biggest offseason acquisitions, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, gets his first Dodgers bobblehead on July 2 against the White Sox. A few days later, on July 6, Joe Davis—the voice of the Dodgers—gets his own tribute. The month continues with Ron Cey on July 18 and Fernando Valenzuela on July 19, ensuring a weekend full of nostalgia.

August brings another round of excitement, including Roki Sasaki’s highly anticipated bobblehead on August 4, the Kobe Bryant bobblehead on August 8, and a second Shohei Ohtani 50/50 bobblehead on August 27.

Finally, the season wraps up with three major bobbleheads in September. Shohei Ohtani is back again on September 10, followed by Tyler Glasnow’s bobblehead on September 18. With the postseason likely in sight, these giveaways will serve as perfect souvenirs for what could be another championship run.

For Dodgers fans, 2025 isn’t just about the action on the field. It’s about collecting a piece of history, one bobblehead at a time. Mark your calendars, arrive early, and don’t miss out.

Here's the full schedule:​

Shohei Ohtani MVP Bobblehead: April 2, 2025, vs. Atlanta Braves.​

Freddie Freeman Bobblehead: April 11, 2025, vs. Chicago Cubs.​

Dave Roberts Bobblehead: April 26, 2025, vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.​

Mookie Betts Bobblehead: May 13, 2025, vs. Oakland Athletics.​

Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Bobblehead: May 15, 2025, vs. Oakland Athletics.​

Vin Scully Bobblehead: May 19, 2025, vs. Arizona Diamondbacks.​

Will Smith Bobblehead: May 21, 2025, vs. Arizona Diamondbacks.​

Tommy Edman Bobblehead: June 2, 2025, vs. New York Mets.​

Blake Snell Bobblehead: June 16, 2025, vs. San Diego Padres.​

Ice Cube Bobblehead: June 21, 2025, vs. Washington Nationals.​

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Bobblehead: July 2, 2025, vs. Chicago White Sox.​

Joe Davis Bobblehead: July 6, 2025, vs. Houston Astros.​

Ron Cey Legends of Dodger Baseball Bobblehead: July 18, 2025, vs. Milwaukee Brewers.​

Fernando Valenzuela Bobblehead: July 19, 2025, vs. Milwaukee Brewers.​

Teoscar Hernández Bobblehead: July 22, 2025, vs. Minnesota Twins.​

Roki Sasaki Bobblehead: August 4, 2025, vs. St. Louis Cardinals.​

Kobe Bryant Bobblehead: August 8, 2025, vs. Toronto Blue Jays.​

Blake Treinen Bobblehead: August 16, 2025, vs. San Diego Padres.​

Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Bobblehead: August 27, 2025, vs. Cincinnati Reds.​

Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead: September 10, 2025, vs. Colorado Rockies.​

Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead: September 18, 2025, vs. San Francisco Giants.​

Please note that promotional items are typically limited to the first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance, while supplies last, at the guest's point of entry. For the most up-to-date information and to view the full promotional schedule, please visit the official Dodgers.com/promotions page.