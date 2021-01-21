The Best Bernie Sanders Presidential Inauguration Sports Memes

President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday was a pivotal moment in American history. Not only did we witness the first female Vice President in U.S. History when Kamala Harris was sworn in, but it was also one of the first known inaugurations to not have crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the history changing moment, the ceremony was overshadowed (at least on social media) by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders was pictured at the event sitting on a chair with his legs crossed, wearing a parka coat, a face mask, and a pair of oversized mittens.

As what happens to most trending images in the modern age, the photograph of the 79-year-old former Presidential candidate immediately became a meme, with editors re-creating some of the most iconic photographs in history with Sanders in attendance.

Even the entertainment industry got in on the memes, as social media users also photoshopped Sanders in some of Hollywood's most memorable tv shows and films.

However, the Sanders meme also captivated the attention of the sports world. Arguably, the sports-themed memes of Sanders are some of the best and most hilarious, as sports fans imagined Sanders sitting courtside next to Jack Nicholson at a Lakers game, Billy Crystal at a Clippers game, and rinkside at an LA Kings game.

Check out the best of the Bernie Sanders memes related to the sports world in the images below:

S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication pic.twitter.com/072HdazRUi — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 21, 2021

“I am once again asking for run support” pic.twitter.com/Fw6z9DtiYm — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) January 21, 2021

when you see it/open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/q3EGA4KmYN — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 21, 2021

When you’re waiting to find out who wins the measure. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/oUXcvZT13e — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) January 21, 2021