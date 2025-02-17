The business of Luka Dončić: How the Lakers newest superstar has changed the franchise's economics

The basketball world is still buzzing with excitement two weeks after Luka Dončić, the 25-year-old Slovenian sensation was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

The blockbuster trade, arguably the biggest mid-season trade in NBA history, has not only reshaped both teams dynamics, but it has also affected both franchises economics for the foreseeable future.

Ticket refunds compared to prices soaring

Let’s start in Dallas where fans have been protesting the trade since it was first announced on Feb. 1. Whether it was a mock funeral, calls for Mavericks’ general manager to be fired, holding up signs, chanting in unison, or demanding ownership to sell the team, the vibes have not been good in the Big D.

Things are so bad that the Mavericks have offered refunds to season ticket holders who no longer want to attend games now that Dončić is no longer on the team.

Meanwhile in LaLa Land, the demand for Lakers tickets has skyrocketed since Dončić’s arrival. Fans are eager to witness the new superstar in action, leading to a 19% increase in average home and away game ticket prices.

Notably, the upcoming Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup on February 25 has seen ticket prices more than double, with entry costs exceeding $300.

Merchandise and Collectibles in High Demand

Dončić's move to Los Angeles has sparked a frenzy in merchandise sales. Lakers jerseys bearing his name have flown off the shelves, with many variations selling out rapidly. The collectibles market mirrors this enthusiasm; searches for Dončić's memorabilia on eBay have surged by 1,150% in the week following the trade. Collectors are particularly keen on his rookie cards, anticipating their value to climb as he embarks on this new chapter with the Lakers.

Global Sponsorships and Advertising Opportunities

Los Angeles offers a vast media landscape, and Dončić's presence amplifies the Lakers' global appeal. Brands are eager to associate with the team's newest star, foreseeing lucrative endorsement deals and advertising campaigns. This partnership is poised to enhance the Lakers' brand value and expand their international reach, especially in European markets where Dončić has a substantial following.

A survey conducted in 2024, concluded that the Dallas Mavericks were the fourth most popular team in Europe behind only the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Chicago Bulls.

A majority of seven different countries (Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Malta, Macedonia, Spain), including Dončić’s home country of Slovenia chose the Mavericks as their favorite NBA. There’s no doubt that this is because of Dončić’s global appeal. Ironically, not one country’s majority selected the Lakers as their favorite NBA team. Now that Dončić has donned the purple and gold, that’s likely to change.

A New Era in Tinseltown

Luka Dončić's integration into the Lakers signifies more than just a roster change; it's a catalyst for economic growth and renewed enthusiasm among the fanbase. As the season progresses, the tangible impacts on ticket sales, merchandise, and global partnerships will unfold, marking the beginning of an exhilarating era in Los Angeles basketball.