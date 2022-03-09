The Commanders Have Acquired QB Carson Wentz in a Trade With the Colts

Commanders acquire Carson Wentz in a trade with the Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts have a deal in place that will send quarterback Carson Wentz back to the NFC East, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington. The exchange won't be official until next Tuesday when the new league year begins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Wednesday and tweeted that the Commanders are sending a package of picks to the Colts that includes two third-round draft choices. NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay confirmed the move.

A day after watching Aaron Rodgers stay with Green Bay and Russell Wilson land in Denver via a blockbuster trade, Ron Rivera has made the move for Wentz, who was in Indianapolis for just one season. There, he led the AFC South squad to a 9-8 record while throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

A disappointing performance in the finale against Jacksonville, however, kept the Colts out of the playoffs and seemed to impact Wentz's standing with the front office and head coach Frank Reich.

Per Schefter, Washington is paying the full $28 million that Wentz is due for 2022. His contract has a potential out after that, suggesting this could be just a rental for the Commanders if Wentz doesn't work out. The organization has the No. 11 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and could elect to select another quarterback with that piece of capital or one in a later round.