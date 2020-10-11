The Lakers Are NBA Champions for a Record 17th time. Here's all the Merchandise you need to Celebrate

The Los Angeles Lakers have won the NBA Finals and now it's time for Southern California to celebrate.

After defeating the Miami Heat in six games inside the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Lakers were crowned champions of the 2019-20 season.

After a tumultuous season, including the death of Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant, the Lakers have won their 17th NBA Championship, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history.

It was the first career championship for Lakers forward Anthony Davis, and the fourth for superstar LeBron James.

