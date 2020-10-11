Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers Are NBA Champions for a Record 17th time. Here's all the Merchandise you need to Celebrate

By Michael Duarte

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have won the NBA Finals and now it's time for Southern California to celebrate.

After defeating the Miami Heat in six games inside the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Lakers were crowned champions of the 2019-20 season.

After a tumultuous season, including the death of Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant, the Lakers have won their 17th NBA Championship, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Lakers 3 hours ago

The Lakers Are Champions Again. LeBron James Lifts LA Past Miami to Win Record-Tying 17th NBA Championship

Banning 4 hours ago

After Dog Bites Owner, Owner Accused of Stabbing Dog Several Times in the Neck

It was the first career championship for Lakers forward Anthony Davis, and the fourth for superstar LeBron James.

Just because there's not going to be a parade down Chick Hearn Court, doesn't mean you can't celebrate with the players from home.

Here's where you can purchase the Lakers championship gear:

FOCO has over 30 unique items on their website. Their entire Lakers Championship collection can be purchased here.

Head over to Fanatics.com for all the official Lakers Championship t-shirts, hats, and other merchandise.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersNBAKobe BryantLeBron JamesBasketball
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us