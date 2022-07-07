David Moore

Third Chicago Bears Player Arrested in Texas on Gun and Weapon Charges

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on July 4 with gun and weapon charges.

By Ryan Taylor

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears wide receiver, David Moore, was arrested in his hometown, Gainesville, Texas, on Monday, July 4, according to a report

Moore was released from Cooke County Jail the same day on a $5,000 bond. He was arrested on "drug and weapon charges," according to the report. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The receiver played the first four seasons of his NFL career for the Seattle Seahawks before playing for the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers each during the 2021 season. 

He signed a one-year contract with the Bears this past April, joining a group headlined by Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and newly drafted Velus Jones Jr. 

Moore marks the third Bears player arrested this summer alongside linebacker Matt Adams (misdemeanor gun possession) and Pringle (reckless driving). 

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Aaron Rodgers 35 mins ago

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Eye-Catching First Tattoo

NFL 1 hour ago

9 Reasons to Be Pumped About the 2022 NFL Season

The Bears start training camp at Halas Hall on July 26. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

David MooreChicago Bears
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us