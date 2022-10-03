This NBA Team's Home Opener is the 2nd Most Expensive Ticket in History

The Los Angeles Lakers brought back the Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook despite the fact that core failed to reach the playoffs last season.

The lofty championship expectations of the Lakers wilted faster than a rose in winter, but one team's loss is another team's opportunity. Instead of the preseason favorite Lakers playing in the NBA Finals it was a familiar team in the Golden State Warriors.

Led by Steph Curry, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games and won their fourth title in eight years.

Now, both teams are ready to run it back, and fans want a front row seat for the opening night action.

The Warriors will receive their NBA championship rings on October 18 at the Chase Center in San Francisco when they host LeBron and the Lakers in the season opener. But if fans want to be in the building to see the ring ceremony live, it's going to cost them a pretty penny.

According to TickPick, the average price for a ticket to the game on the resale market is nearly $900 ($897). That price is currently the second-highest average ticket price for an NBA regular season game since Kobe Bryant's final game in April of 2016. A ticket to Kobe's swan song cost on average of $1,137.

The Lakers-Warriors matchup is also currently the most expensive ticket in the entire slate of games for the upcoming season. The second most expensive game of 2022-23 is the Warriors-Grizzlies game on Christmas Day, which currently has an average ticket price of $553. The "get-in" price for that game is more than the ring ceremony game at $311.

However, the average price is not necessarily indicative of the actual price to see the game. The average price per ticket is likely skewed because of the exorbitantly high price of tickets on the floor and in suites. The "get-in" price to the game is $241 on Vivid Seats, and $302 on StubHub.

The Warriors might be a bit jet-lagged by the time Opening Night rolls around. The reigning NBA Champions are currently in Japan playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards. They'll have a week to rest before they continue their preseason schedule against the Lakers on Oct. 9 in San Francisco.

If you want to see Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala in-person, that might be the better ticket to buy. But if you want to see them all collect their championship rings and watch the Warriors unveil another banner in the rafters, then be prepared to pony up some dough.