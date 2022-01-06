This Week 18 NFL Matchup Between Two Teams With Playoff Implications Has Ticket Prices Skyrocketing

The Los Angeles Chargers are suddenly the hottest ticket in town. Albeit, not this town.

As the Las Vegas Raiders and Chargers get ready to clash on NBC's Sunday Night Football, their high-stakes contest has ticket prices at Allegiant Stadium skyrocketing.

The two AFC West rivals enter the game with identical records of 9-7. The winner of the contest will automatically qualify for the NFL playoffs. The loser is most likely eliminated, although the Raiders still have ways of advancing even in defeat.

However, there is one scenario where if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars early on Sunday, then both the Raiders and Chargers could make the playoffs with a tie. As unlikely as this scenario is, it could become a compelling storyline if the game is tied late in the fourth quarter or if it goes to overtime.

"That's a pretty loaded scenario. That is an all-time coffee shop scenario," said Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley of the possibility that both teams play for a tie if the Colts lose on the Rich Eisen show. "I think we all respect the game and the NFL shield and the integrity of this game far too much to be complicit in something like that. This game matters too much to too many people, and we want to play our best and be proud of the result one way or another. We're going to do everything we can to go win this game, and play the way we're capable of playing. I hope all the fans and everybody who loves the NFL will be proud of the game on Sunday."

Staley is hoping to become the fourth coach in Chargers history to lead the team to the playoffs in his first season with the franchise.

Regardless of whether or not the highly anticipated matchup ends in a tie, it currently has drawn the interest of both fan bases. According to TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, it is the most expensive Raiders-Chargers game to attend ever.

Since both teams recorded victories in Week 17, prices have risen significantly. According to TickPick, the average ticket price rose from $411 to $466 (up 8 percent). Additionally, prices have risen significantly since their first matchup earlier this year at SoFi Stadium, and are up over 200 percent since their previous most expensive meeting back in 2016. During that game, the average ticket price was $155.

For fans who are hoping to just get in the door to see the game, the average "get-in" price has also risen over 80 percent since Sunday to $360. StubHub's cheapest ticket (for a minimum of two tickets) is currently $319 per ticket before fees.

Tickets on the secondary market are expected to continue to increase as kickoff inches closer this Sunday.

Not surprising, the surge in interest in the game, and ticket prices has come from Los Angeles where a large contingent of both Raiders and Chargers fans reside. TickPick reports that over 42 percent of total purchases on the secondary market are coming from Southern California zip codes. Two LA-based fans even spent a total of $2,658 for two tickets in Section C112 recently.

"We know what's at stake here," said Chargers' defensive lineman Justin Jones on Thursday. "We knew what was at stake last week as well, so it's the same type of preparation and mindset going into this game. Every weeks is a playoff game for us. You win, you're in. If you lose, you're going home."

The spotlight of the NFL will shine brightly in Sin City when the Chargers and Raiders kickoff on Sunday, January 9 at 5:20PM on NBC.