Three Ottawa Senators Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Ottawa Senators’ next three games have been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, the NHL announced on Monday. It is the first time this season that the league has postponed any games due to COVID-19 concerns.

As of Monday, 10 Ottawa players are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols: Drake Batherson, Josh Brown, Connor Brown, Alex Formenton, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden, Victor Mete, Matt Murray, Austin Watson and Nikita Zaitsev. All 10 of those players tested positive in the last 10 days. In addition, associate coach Jack Capuano is also in isolation.

The Senators were supposed to play on the road against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Their following two games were slated to be at home against the Nashville Predators on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday. With games postponed through Saturday, their next scheduled contest is on Monday, Nov. 22, against the Colorado Avalanche.

Along with postponing games, the Senators’ training facilities have been closed until further notice. The league is in the process of reviewing and revising Ottawa’s regular season schedule, as well.

The Senators were shorthanded in their most recent game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday and got shut out 4-0. The defeat dropped Ottawa to 4-10-1 on the season, keeping them in last place in the Atlantic Division with just nine points in 15 games.