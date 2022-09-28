Ticket information for LAFC vs. LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

El Tráfico is heading to the Rose Bowl.

LAFC and the LA Galaxy will kick off their respective 2023 MLS seasons with a showdown at the iconic Rose Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The start time is yet to be announced.

The matchup will be a home game for the Galaxy, who played their first ever match at the Pasadena, Calif., venue and called it home from 1996 to 2002. The club has since moved to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

“The LA Galaxy are excited to write a new chapter in the storied soccer legacy of Los Angeles as we kick off our 2023 campaign against our intercity rival LAFC at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium,” Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement. “We have a great history at the most legendary sports venue in the United States and know this will be a great spectacle for fans as we place one of the most exciting new rivalries in the world on LA’s biggest stage.”

The Galaxy have held the upper hand in El Tráfico, which is also known as the Los Angeles Derby. Since LAFC's debut 2018 season, the Galaxy have won seven games, lost four and drew five across all competitions versus their intercity rival. The Galaxy boast a 2-1 record in the derby this season.

LAFC, however, are enjoying the better overall 2022 campaign, sitting atop the Western Conference with 64 points as the regular season draws to a close. The Galaxy, meanwhile, are in fifth place in the West with 46 points.

“This rivalry has, from Day 1, delivered an energy and electricity that together with incredible moments and memories on the pitch, has established it among the most engaging not only in Los Angeles but across MLS,” LAFC co-president and CBO Larry Freedman said. “It is only fitting that we are now taking it to one of the most iconic venues in all of sports.”

When do LAFC vs. LA Galaxy Rose Bowl tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the game will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. PT, with presales beginning on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. You can sign up to receive presale information here.

LA Galaxy season ticket members and partial plan holders will have tickets to the match included in their 2023 ticket packages. LAFC season ticket members will have access to a special presale with preferred pricing.

How much do LAFC vs. LA Galaxy Rose Bowl tickets cost?

Ticket price details for the matchup have yet to be announced.

What are the current MLS standings?

As previously mentioned, LAFC are first in the West with 64 points, followed by Austin (55 points), FC Dallas (50), Nashville (47), LA Galaxy (46), Portland (46) and Minnesota (45).

Over in the East, Philadelphia leads the way with 64 points, followed by Montreal (59 points), NY Red Bulls (50), New York City (49), Cincinnati (46), Orlando City (45) and Inter Miami (42).

When do the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs begin?

The MLS postseason begins on Saturday, Oct. 15, and ends with the MLS Cup Final on Saturday, Nov. 5. You can check out the full playoff schedule here.

How much do LA Galaxy and LAFC tickets cost?

Some LAFC playoff tickets for the West semifinals are on sale now at StubHub, where they range from $180-$980 each. Since LAFC has locked up the West's No. 1 seed, the club received a first-round bye.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, have yet to officially clinch a playoff berth. If the season ended today, they would be the road team for their first-round matchup.