Tiger Woods Partnering With Rory McIlroy for The Match in Primetime

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up in the business world, and they will soon be partners again on the golf course.

The duo will battle against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith in The Match on Dec. 10. The event will tee off at 6 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., making it the first primetime edition of the event, and air on TNT.

Woods will be competing in The Match for the first time since May 2020. He went up against Phil Mickelson in the first edition back in 2018 and teamed up with Peyton Manning in 2020 for a showdown against Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Woods last played at the British Open in July and received an emotional ovation from the crowd at St Andrews. He hasn’t announced if he will enter the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, an event that will run the week before The Match. He is expected to compete in the PNC Championship in mid-December with his son, Charlie, but he has not confirmed his status for that event, either.

McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth will all be making their first appearances in The Match. McIlroy is No. 1 in the world rankings after winning the Tour Championship, while Thomas and Spieth rank No. 8 and No. 13, respectively.

Proceeds for the event will benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

