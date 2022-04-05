Tiger Woods Plans to Compete in the 2022 Masters Tournament

No need to fear, Tiger Woods is here!

Tiger Woods expects to return to professional competition this Thursday for the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Woods answered questions from the media on Tuesday morning at Augusta National concerning his return-to-play plan. “As of right now, I’m going to play,” said Woods. “I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day.”

This will be the first time he has competed in a major competition since his tragic car accident in Feb. 2021, yet Woods doesn’t plan on taking it easy.

“I don’t show up unless I think I can win,” added Woods. “I love competing and I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level, I’m going to. And if I feel I can still win, I’m going to play. But if I feel like I can’t, then you won’t see me out here.”

Woods was seen practicing on Monday with Fred Couples, which sparked the return-to-play rumors even more. He has had two practice rounds since arriving at Augusta National on Sunday.

The 46-year-old won at Augusta in 2019 and then suffered an intense leg injury following a car accident in February of 2021.

Talk about resilience.

The Masters Tournament will take place from Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10.