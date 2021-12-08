Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Returning to Golf Course at 2021 PNC Championship

The 15-time major champion will participate in his first competitive golf event since a February car accident

By James Best

Tiger Woods returning to golf course at 2021 PNC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tiger Woods is ready to hit the golf course once again. Woods confirmed he will return to competitive golf with his son, Charlie, at the 2021 PNC Championship on Dec. 16-19 in Orlando, Fla.

The father-son duo finished tied for seventh place in the event in 2020. 

"Although it's been a long challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie," Woods tweeted on Wednesday. "I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."

The PNC Championship will be Woods' first event since the 15-time major champion suffered traumatic leg injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles in February. He fractured his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg and spent most of the year working to regain his strength after the accident.

Woods addressed the media for the first time since the accident on Nov. 30 at the Hero World Challenge stating he was "lucky to be alive."

"I'm very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me."

 

