Roughly nine months after a car accident left him seriously injured, Tiger Woods is back on the golf course.

On Sunday, the five-time Masters Tournament winner shared a video of himself on the green, hitting a golf ball. Woods is wearing what appears to be a brace in the video.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Making progress," Woods, 45, wrote on Twitter.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.