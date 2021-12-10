Tim Tebow posts tribute following Demaryius Thomas’ death originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The NFL world has been mourning on Friday following the death of former standout wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.
Among the current and former players to pay tribute was Tim Tebow, who played two seasons with Thomas on the Denver Broncos.
Thomas caught 69 touchdown passes in his career between the regular season and playoffs, but one stands above the rest.
On the first play of overtime in the 2011 AFC wild card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tebow and Thomas connected for an 80-yard touchdown that sent the Mile High into a frenzy:
Thomas spent eight full seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Houston Texans during the 2018 campaign. He finished out the year in Houston and played the 2019 season with the New York Jets after signing with the New England Patriots that offseason.
Thomas, 33, was found at his Georgia home on Thursday. A preliminary investigation indicated his death involved a medical issue, Roswell police told NBC affiliate KXIA.