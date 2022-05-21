Todd Gurley Discusses Super Bowl Champion Rams, Potential Return to Football

Even while in attendance to watch his former team win the Super Bowl in February, Todd Gurley had no regrets.

"There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there,’" Gurley told Keith Kocinski of NBC LX on Saturday before his first game as team owner in Fan Controlled Football. "I appreciated my time in the league and I've done things I could have never even dreamed about."

Gurley, who played for the Rams from 2015 to 2019 before spending one season with the Falcons, didn't play in the NFL during the 2021 season. But he was nearby when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in their home stadium, during what Gurley said was his first visit to SoFi Stadium.

Instead of wondering what could have been, Gurley said he felt nothing but happiness for the Rams, particularly former teammates like Aaron Donald.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Happy for guys like AD that really work hard," Gurley said. "Guys like Jalen Ramsey that put in work. Obviously gotta go with all my running back guys, seeing guys like Cam Akers come back from an Achilles in four months. Sony Michel getting traded from the Patriots, not only did he beat the Rams in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, he's also won one with them, as well. Guys like Gerald Henderson. So, you always get excited for the guys. It's never just about you. Yeah, everyone would love a ring. But at the end of the day, it's about being able to congratulate and then see other guys succeed and being happy for them."

Gurley said he is also happy in his post-playing career, even at just 27 years old.

"Football wise, just taking it day-by-day," Gurley said. "Being part of ownership groups of different companies, that's what I'm focusing on. Spending a lot more time with my family. I ain't worried about no football. I keep it real with you. I'm chilling and enjoying myself."

But he didn't entirely rule out a return to the NFL.

"I like doing stuff on my time," he later added. "I like doing whatever I want to do. I've never been the one that liked to be controlled. I like to be in control of my own path. That's the best thing about being in the position I'm in. If I want to try to play again, I can try to pursue that. Or if I don’t, I can just relax and chill at the house and spend a lot more time with my family because that’s what it's all about at the end of the day. And then at the end of the day, still becoming a businessman and still venturing off in that next phase of my life."

Gurley began his latest venture on Saturday in Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 indoor league featuring Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel where fans call their team's offensive plays. He was in attendance at Pullman Yards in Atlanta for the Beasts game on Saturday.

New owner of the Beasts and former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley (@TG3II) meets with his team before their game in @fcflio pic.twitter.com/zcJDMxFgmJ — NBCLX (@NBCLX) May 21, 2022

"Just to be a part of something that's new but then also controlled by the fans," Gurley said. "Being able to be part of this league is just a dream come true, like something that you can't really express or explain."

Happy as he is to be in the owner's box instead of on the field, Gurley said the atmosphere was making him want to put on the pads.

"Anything is possible," Gurley said. "Anything is possible. The energy that I'm getting right now, I might have to go back there in the locker room and go put something on, man. It is possible. It's possible."

Drafted by the Rams in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Gurley spent six seasons in the league, running for 6,082 yards and 67 touchdowns and also adding 243 receptions for 2,254 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The three-time Pro Bowler was Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 after finishing second in MVP voting behind Tom Brady. He followed that up in 2017 with an All-Pro season after leading the league with a career-best 17 rushing touchdowns.

But for now, he's happy to be in the owner's box instead of on the field.

"Being able to use my platform, use myself, my image to show other guys like, 'Hey, man, it's more than just ball.' Yeah, we love ball, but you can become an owner. Or you don’t have to do anything that you don't want to do. So, I try to let guys know that. But it's all individual based. Whatever you want out of your life or whatever you want out of your career. But, like I said, I like being in control of my life and doing what I want. And right now, I like doing this type of stuff."

Watch Fan Controlled Football every Saturday on NBCLX over the air, on cable, at LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.