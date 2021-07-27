4 to Watch: Katie Ledecky and U.S. Swimmers Can Add to Medal Haul

Looking for live video? Scroll down to view live streams when the events begin.

The pool is where the action will be at on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics.

At the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, the U.S. women's water polo and it roster of Southern Californians will take on Hungary. It's another step on the team's quest for a third-straight gold medal.

And at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, U.S. swimmers Katie Ledecky and Gunnar Bentz are among those who can help the team add to its medal haul.

Scroll down to dive into four storylines to watch on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson said she’s excited to change the sport’s narrative in Miami and her community before leading Team USA to a dominant win over Japan Saturday.

SoCal Stars and the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team Faces Hungary

Team USA has looked like a team determined to win its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo.

The squad started off the tournament with a historic, 21-goal victory of host nation Japan on Saturday. The margin of victory was the most ever in a women’s Olympic water polo game until Spain broke the record against South Africa just a few hours later. The Americans followed that outing up with a 17-12 win over China.

Now, the U.S. faces Hungary at 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Hungary tied the Russian Olympic Committee in its lone game of Group B play so far.

The SoCal women's water polo delegation includes Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach), Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach), Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach), Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach), Paige Hauschild (USC), Stephania Haralabidis (Corona del Mar), Ashleigh Johnson (Seal Beach), Amanda Longan (Moorpark), Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach), Maggie Steffens (Long Beach) and Alys Williams (Huntington Beach).

Watch the matchup on NBC, or stream live.

TV channel: NBC

Team USA swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink, Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith finished strong during their swim heats early Tuesday. All four will advance to the semifinals, which air on the USA Network Tuesday night.

Katie Ledecky and Team USA Swim for More Olympic Medals

Team USA has already made a splash at the aquatic center, and Tuesday night offers more opportunities to win medals.

Katie Ledecky has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Gunnar Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action, which begins at 6:30 p.m. PT, also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and men’s 200m breaststroke.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live.

TV Channel: NBC

U.S. Men's Basketball Tries to Bounce Back

France went on a late fourth-quarter run against the U.S. in their Group B opener on Sunday to score an upset win. France ended the game on a 16-2 surge, resulting in the Americans’ first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens.

Now, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Los Angeles' Jrue Holiday and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic. Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran with tipoff at 9:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Watch the game on Peacock, or stream live.

TV channel: Peacock

There’s a new brand of basketball making its Olympic debut in Tokyo. LA’s Kareem Maddox shows us how 3x3 basketball works.

Team USA Eyes First 3x3 Basketball Gold

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play.

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals, it will play in the gold medal game at 5:55 a.m. PT. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 4:45 a.m. PT against the loser of the other semifinal.

Watch the action on USA Network. Or, stream the semifinals live and the medal contests here.

TV channel: USA