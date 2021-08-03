4 to Watch: USC's Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell Join Sydney McLaughlin for a Track Showdown

Looking for live video? Scroll down to view live streams when the events begin.

What do you get when you take a world record holder, the Rio Olympics gold medalist and a first-time Olympian ready for her first final?

Another wild day at the track in Tokyo.

A day after Norway's Karsten Warholm and Team USA's Rai Benjamin delivered a race for the ages in the men's 400m hurdles, the women's final has all the makings of another classic. It features world record holder Sydney McLaughling and the woman who own gold in Rio, Dalilah Muhammad.

Other events to watch on Day 12 include the the women's basketball quarterfinal between the U.S. and Australia, and must-win matches for the U.S. in men's water polo and women's volleyball.

Running hurdles can wear out even the most dedicated athlete. So can explains the sport using only Legos. Team USA's Dalilah Muhammad explains the 400m hurdles using everyone's favorite building blocks.

Three U.S. Athletes Compete in a Highly Anticipated 400m Hurdles Final

One of the biggest showdowns of the entire Tokyo Games will take place at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

American superstars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad, a USC grad, will square off in the women’s 400m hurdles final. McLaughlin came into Tokyo with the world record in the event, while Muhammad won the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The two have not disappointed so far in Tokyo, either. McLaughlin posted the best semifinal time in the event on Tuesday with a 53.03 mark. Muhammad won her heat with the second-best overall time of 53:30.

Fellow American Anna Cockrell, another USC grad, will also be racing in the final after placing second in the third semifinal heat on Tuesday. Still, all eyes will be on the contest between the world record holder and the defending Olympic champion.

The race is set to start at 7:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

While the women’s 400m hurdles will be the only final on Tuesday night, the track and field session also features men’s decathlon events, women’s heptathlon events, men’s javelin qualification, and men’s 110m hurdles semifinals.

Track and field turns around and has another session beginning at 2:30 a.m.PET on Wednesday. There will be finals in the women’s steeplechase, men’s hammer throw, men’s 800m and men’s 200m. On top of that, there will be action in the men’s decathlon, women’s heptathlon, women’s 1500m and women’s 400m.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team came from behind to defeat Italy ahead of the quarterfinals.

After Battling Through Prelims, U.S. Draws Dominican Republic in Volleyball Quarterfinals

The U.S. women’s volleyball team faced adversity throughout the preliminary round, and the road doesn’t get any easier going into the quarterfinals.

Team USA went 4-1 in round-robin action while dealing with apparent ankle injuries to two marquee players in Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter. The first-place finish in Pool B earned the team a quarterfinal tilt against the Dominican Republic at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Thompson’s availability for Wednesday’s quarterfinal match is uncertain, though the team is hopeful she can return at some point in the elimination rounds. Poulter, meanwhile, exited Sunday’s comeback win over Italy and watched the remainder of the game from a wheelchair.

The Dominican Republic lost its first three matches in Tokyo but turned things around with wins over Kenya and Japan to secure a quarterfinals berth.

Men’s Water Polo Quarterfinals Begin With USA and Spain

The U.S. men’s water polo team will need to bounce back if it plans to keep its medal hopes alive.

Losers of three straight, Team USA is back in the quarterfinals after missing the round at the Rio Olympics. The Americans will play Spain at 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Head coach Dejan Udovicic’s squad won its first two games in Tokyo, edging Japan 15-13 in the opener and cruising past South Africa 20-3. Those two wins gave the U.S. enough to advance, as the team followed it up with consecutive defeats against Italy, Hungary and Greece to finish out group play.

Alex Obert, Alex Bowen and Max Irving have been among the offensive contributors for the U.S. The team will need all the offense it can get against an undefeated Spain team that has allowed a tournament-low 31 goals.

Players with Southern California connections on the team are Alex Wolf (Huntington Beach/UCLA ), Ben Hallock (Westlake Village), Hannes Daube (Long Beach/USC), Johnny Hooper (Los Angeles), Marko Vavic (Rancho Palos Verdes/USC) and Max Irving (Long Beach/UCLA).

Team USA women's basketball defeated France in a preliminary round game 92-83.

Team USA Tips Off Against Australia in Women’s Hoops Quarterfinal

The U.S. women’s basketball has won 52 straight Olympic contests dating back to 1992. Now, the squad stands three more victories away from a seventh straight gold medal.

Team USA went 3-0 in the group stage by beating Nigeria, Japan and France. A’ja Wilson has been the leading scorer with over 20 points per game in her Olympic debut, while Breanna Stewart is averaging a double-double through three contests.

The Americans turn their attention to Australia, which entered the Olympics with the second-best odds at winning the tournament. Tipoff is at 9:40 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Without Liz Cambage, Australia lost its first two games to Belgium and China before picking up a 27-point win over Puerto Rico to qualify for the quarterfinals. The U.S. will not take the matchup lightly, though, after losing to Australia by a score of 70-67 in an exhibition on July 16.

