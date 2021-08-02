Looking for live video? Scroll down to view live streams when the events begin.

Rai Benjamin won his first Olympic medal Monday when he was part of a 400m hurdles final for the ages.

At the beach, April Ross and Alix Klineman took down Germany in a tough quarterfinal matchup. The Southern Californians are undefeated in Tokyo, sweeping their opponents in pool play before topping Cuba in a Round of 16 game and Germany in the quarterfinal.

Rai Benjamin and Allyson Felix Chase Track Medals

USC's Rai Benjamin took silver in a final of the men's 400m hurdles that turned out to be 45 of the most exciting seconds at the Tokyo Olympics

Benjamin, the world's No. 2 in the event, faced a tough field that included the reigning world champ, Norway's Karsten Warholm.

Benjamin crossed the finish line in 46.17 seconds, the second-fastest time in history. Warholm took .76 off his previous 400m hurdles world record of 46.70, finishing first with a time of 45.94 seconds.

Only four men have ever cracked 47 seconds in the event. On July 1, Warholm broke a 29-year-old record held by Kevin Young when he finished in 46.70 in his first race of the season, in Oslo.

The others to crack 47 are Samba Abderrahman, the Qatari who is also in Tuesday's final and Benjamin, the American who ran 46.83 at Olympic trials in June.

Benjamin is a junior at USC. He transferred from rival UCLA with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

April Ross and Alix Klineman Advance to Semifinals After Defeating Germany in Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal

April Ross and Alix Klineman were back on the beach for a quarterfinal matchup with Germany in Tokyo.

Team USA Beach Volleyball pair Ross and Klineman advance to the semifinals after defeating Germany two sets to none.

Ross, of Costa Mesa, and Klineman, of Manhattan Beach, held off Olympic newcomers Cuba in their first Round of 16 test after going 3-0 in pool play. Ross and Klineman stormed back after trailing early in the second set to earn a hard-fought 21-17, 21-15 win.

Ross and Klineman played Germany's Laura Ludwig and Margareta Kozuch Monday. Ludwig was on the German team that defeated Brazil to win the gold medal in Rio.

Ross is a three-time Olympian who has already won silver and bronze. She paired with first-timer Klineman after parting ways with beach volleyball icon Kerri Walsh Jennings after they won bronze in Rio.

The two have been playing together for three years and won silver at the 2019 World Championships.

Despite withdrawing from almost all gymnastics events at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles has had perhaps the most closely watched and discussed week of any Olympian this year. From being a gymnastics favorite to becoming a champion for mental health, here’s a timeline of Biles’ week at the 2020 Olympics.

Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Triumphant Return to Olympic Stage

Simone Biles made a dazzling return to the Olympic stage -- and Olympic podium -- on Tuesday. She competed with teammate Suni Lee.

The GOAT of gymnastics won a bronze medal in the balance beam final after missing a full week of competition in Tokyo.

On her routine, Biles scored a 14.000 -- 7.900 execution and 6.100 difficulty -- just behind China's duo of Guan Chenchen (14.633) and Tang Xijing (14.233).

After her dismount, Biles flashed her trademark sparkling grin -- a very different picture from a week ago, when she appeared to grimace on the dismount from the vault in the team competition, and then went off to speak with trainers. She had not competed since.

Biles left the team final last week and withdrew from finals in the individual all-around, vault and floor exercise. Team USA stepped up without Biles -- Lee won gold in the individual all-around, MyKayla Skinner earned a silver medal in vault and Jade Carey brought home another gold in the floor exercise.

Maggie Steffens became the all-time scoring leader in Olympic women’s water polo history as the U.S. beat the ROC on Thursday.

Women’s Water Polo Moves On to Semifinals After Defeating Canada in Elimination Round

The United States women’s water polo team grabbed an early lead against Canada in the quarterfinal match and never looked back, trouncing the Canadians 16-5 to move on to the semifinals.

The United States women’s water polo team finished the preliminary group stage with a 3-1 record as the club seeks its third straight Olympic gold medal.

Southern California's Mackenzie Fischer propelled Team USA with three goals in a 18-5 win over the ROC the last time the Americans were in the pool, while team captain and three-time Olympian Maggie Steffens, also from SoCal, moved to the top of the all-time Olympic water polo scoring list.

The SoCal women's water polo delegation includes Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach), Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach), Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach), Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach), Paige Hauschild (USC), Stephania Haralabidis (Corona del Mar), Ashleigh Johnson (Seal Beach), Amanda Longan (Moorpark), Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach), Maggie Steffens (Long Beach) and Alys Williams (Huntington Beach).