4 to Watch: Men's Water Polo Team Aims to Stay Unbeaten Behind Its SoCal Stars

A lineup of Olympians with ties to Southern California will try to help the high-powered men's water polo team stay perfect when they take on Italy on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA is 2-0 in Group A preliminary play after defeating Japan, 15-13, and South Africa in a lop-sided 20-3 matchup.

Other Day 6 highlights include several swimming events, the women's gymnastics all-around final and Team USA's tilt with Turkey in women's volleyball. Scroll down to see how to watch.

Undefeated U.S. Takes on Italy in Men's Water Polo

Team USA and its roster of players with Southern California ties is looking to build off a 2-0 start in Group A preliminary play when it takes on Italy at 10:10 p.m. PT on Wednesday. The U.S. beat Japan 15-13 in the opener and dominated South Africa by a score of 20-3 in the second game.

Ben Hallock, of Westlake Village, leads the team with seven goals through two contests. Alex Bowen and Alex Wolf, of Huntington Beach and UCLA, have also put forward standout performances. Bowen scored a game-high five goals against Japan, while Wolf put on a goalie clinic against South Africa.

Players with Southern California connections on the team are Alex Wolf (Huntington Beach/UCLA ), Ben Hallock (Westlake Village), Hannes Daube (Long Beach/USC), Johnny Hooper (Los Angeles), Marko Vavic (Rancho Palos Verdes/USC) and Max Irving (Long Beach/UCLA).

Italy is 1-0-1 in group play so far, thrashing South Africa 21-2 and then drawing Greece 6-6.

Gymnast Suni Lee and Jade Carey Compete in All-Around Final

Simone Biles only completed one vault before exiting Tuesday's team gymnastics final, where the team earned silver. USA Gymnastics later announced that Biles will miss the individual all-around final, scheduled for Thursday at 3:50 a.m. PT, to focus on her mental health. Biles is the defending gold medalist in the event and compiled the highest all-around score in qualifying.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who recorded the ninth-highest all-around score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the event. Learn all about Jade Carey here.

American Suni Lee, who finished with the third-best all-around score in qualifying, will be in the medal mix. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and a pair of gold medal winners from the Russian Olympic Committee in Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova will be in contention, as well.

Caeleb Dressel Has Sights on First Individual Olympic Medal

Caeleb Dressel already has three Olympic gold medals to his name from swimming relays, including one at the Tokyo Games. On Wednesday, he will have a chance to earn one on his own.

Dressel leads a packed field in the final for one of swimming's quickest and most intense events, the men's 100m freestyle. The 24-year-old American has won the event at the last two world championships and is the third-fastest 100m freestyler of all time.

The men's 100m freestyle is one of five finals included in Wednesday's primetime slate, which begins at 6:30 p.m. PT. Medals are also on the line in the men's 800m freestyle, men's 200m breaststroke, women's 200m butterfly and women's 4x200m relay. Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Hali Flickinger and Nic Fink will be among the Americans trying to represent Team USA on the podium.

Wednesday's action also includes semifinals for the women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m breaststroke and men's 200m individual medley.

Team USA women's volleyball defeated China 2-0 on Monday, and now looks to their match against Turkey on Thursday.

Team USA Takes on Turkey in Women’s Volleyball

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will look to keep rolling in Pool B play when it takes on Turkey at 5:45 a.m. PT on Thursday.

The Americans have yet to concede a set so far in Tokyo, winning their opening match against Argentina and second match against China in straight sets. The second victory was particularly impressive with China entering the tournament as the defending Olympic gold medalists.

The squad has been led by two players who share a first name. Jordan Thompson has been unstoppable so far, scoring 54 points across the two wins. Jordyn Poulter has taken control as a distributor, collecting 88 assists.

The U.S. is aiming to make its fourth straight Olympic podium and claim its first ever Olympic gold in the event.

