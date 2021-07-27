After First Olympic Loss Since 2004, Men's Basketball Seeks Better Shooting Against Iran

The United States men’s basketball squad will look to rebound from its shakiest Olympic start in recent memory against Iran on Wednesday.

After falling in exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia, Team USA had its 24-game Olympic winning streak snapped in a stunning defeat to France — its first loss since the 2004 Games.

The men’s team has been plagued by poor shooting, finishing the game against France at a 36% clip overall, and hitting just 31% of their shots from 3-point range. The U.S. missed its final nine shots, including five over a 21-second period during the game’s final minute.

Team USA — which has won 15 of a possible 18 Olympic gold medals — was led by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who scored a team-high 18 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

Both teams enter Wednesday looking for their first win of the tournament. Iran, with a roster lacking any NBA players, lost its first game of pool play, falling to the Czech Republic 84-78.

Viewers can stream the U.S.-Iran game at 12:40 a.m. ET on July 28 or watch it on Peacock.