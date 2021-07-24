4 to Watch: Skateboarding Ramps Up for Its Olympics Debut

Team USA finished the first day of the Olympics without a medal for the first time since 1972, but that's likely to change soon.

Thirty-seven medals were awarded Saturday, and the U.S, was not among the 28 countries that earned hardware. China tops the medal count after Day 1 with China with four, including three gold and one bronze

That brings us to Day 2, when more medals will be awarded, skateboarding makes its Olympic debut with a heavy Southern California influence and the great Simone Biles begins her quest for gold.

Here are four events to watch on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Skateboarder Nyjah Huston grinds some Lego rails as he explains the newest Olympic sport.

Skateboarding to Make Its Olympic Debut

Nyjah Huston and Jagger Eaton are among the athletes to watch with ties to Southern California when skateboarding makes its much-anticipated Olympic debut at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Huston will be looking to win gold in the men's street event. He's a four-time world champion with golds at the World Skateboarding Championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also has 18 X Games medals with 16 coming in the street event.

He is the highest-paid skateboarder in the world and will now look to shine in the inaugural Olympic skateboarding competition.

Huston is the favorite in the event, with Americans Jake Ilardi and Eaton also competing for the men. Other SoCal athletes competing in skateboarding include Zion Wright (Long Beach), Brighton Zeuner (Encinitas) and Bryce Wettstein (Encinitas)

Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith will represent the U.S. in the women’s street event.

Watch the street heats live and the finals beginning at 8:25 p.m. PT.

Photos: Southern California Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Swimming Awards Its First Medals

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. PT, the first medals will be awarded in swimming with finals in four events: men’s 400m individual medley (IM), men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM and women’s 4x100m relay.

The men’s 400m IM final will feature a pair of Americans in Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland. Two Americans, Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell also reached the men’s 400m freestyle final.

Emma Weyant dominated the women’s 400m IM heats and is in line to take home gold in the event.

Simone Manuel could be added to the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay despite not qualifying in the 100m individual race or competing in the heat. The Australians are favored to defend their title in the relay, but the Americans will contend for a medal.

Americans Torri Huske and Claire Curzan will also be competing in the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live.

Learn the story of how GK Elite and Simone Biles collaborated to create the GOAT leotard alongside the entire U.S. Olympic gymnastics team's 2021 apparel.

Simone Biles Begins Her Quest for More Gold

At 11:10 p.m. PT, Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastic team will compete in the qualifying round as they begin their quest for a third straight team gold. Although Team USA’s place in the finals is all but secured, the qualification will also determine which athletes make the finals of the individual events.

Since only two athletes from each country can move on to the finals, some of the Americans will be on the outside looking in no matter how well they perform. Biles is a lock for the vault, where she is expected to debut the Yurchenko double pike, but both Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are talented vaulters hoping to be the one to join Biles in the final.

Watch the Subdivision 3 qualifications live. Team USA’s qualification will also be shown on NBC on Sunday night at 4 p.m. PT.

Kolohe Andino was introduced to surfing by his father, a champion surfer. Now, Andino is heading to Tokyo to compete in surfing’s Olympic debut.

American Surfers Go for Gold

The first surfing competition in the Olympics will begin at 3 p.m. PT with the first group of heats for the men. The first women’s heats will be at 6:20 p.m. PT.

Carissa Moore is the gold medal favorite for the women, and 19-year-old Caroline Marks could also contend for a medal. Expectations are lower for the American men, with both Kolohe Andino and John John Florence coming off injury.

Watch the men live here and click here to watch the women's competition.