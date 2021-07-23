After an Opening Ceremony that featured the cauldron lighting, a lively depiction of the Olympic sport pictograms, other symbolic performances and an emotional parade of nations, the competition is about the pick up at the Tokyo Olympics.

A light schedule Friday in Tokyo will feature archery and rowing heats before more sports begin Saturday, meaning there will be plenty to watch live late Friday in Southern California because of the 16-hour time difference.

The first medals will be awarded in archery, cycling, fencing, judo, shooting, Taekwondo and weightlifting.

A few more storylines to watch: The new sport of 3x3 basketball makes its Olympics debut. The U.S. women's water polo team begins its pursuit of a third gold medal as the softball team looks to continue its Tokyo win streak. In women's soccer, the U.S. will try to rebound from a shocking loss to Sweden.

Here are four stories and some of the Southern Californians to watch Friday during the Tokyo Olympics.

SoCal Water Polo Players Pursue a Third Straight Gold Medal

Eight gold medalists and 11 players with Southern California connections are part of the U.S. women’s water polo team that will attempt to win its third consecutive gold medal.

The medal defense begins Friday at 10 p.m. PT against host nation Japan.

The SoCal delegation includes Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach), Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach), Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach), Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach), Paige Hauschild (USC), Stephania Haralabidis (Corona del Mar), Ashleigh Johnson (Seal Beach), Amanda Longan (Moorpark), Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach), Maggie Steffens (Long Beach) and Alys Williams (Huntington Beach).

The action will be at the Tatsumi Water Polo Center, beginning Friday with the first round of women’s group stage play and continues through the day of the Aug. 8 Closing Ceremony when they’ll hand out medals.

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments begin with a Group A and Group B preliminary round-robin. The top four teams from each group advance to the single-elimination knockout stage, beginning with the quarterfinal round.

Click here to see the complete water polo schedule.

Team USA Rides a Win Streak Into Mexico Matchup

One of the early success stories for the United States in Tokyo has been its softball team, featuring several players with ties to Southern California.

After going 2-0 to start the Olympics, the U.S. softball team will look for another win early Saturday morning. Team USA has two shutout wins under its belt, against Italy on Tuesday night and then against Canada on Wednesday evening.

Cat Osterman, who started against Italy, and Monica Abbott, who went the distance against Canada, have given up just two hits combined through two games. At the plate, Michelle Moultrie, Janie Reed and Amanda Chidester have driven in one run apiece for Team USA.

Southern Californians to watch include Ally Carda (UCLA), Rachel Garcia (Palmdale/UCLA), Dejah Mulipola (Garden Grove), Aubree Munro (Brea), Reed (Placentia), Delaney Spaulding (Rancho Cucamonga), Bubba Nickles (UCLA).

Next up for Team USA is a matchup against Mexico on Saturday. Mexico is 0-2 so far in Tokyo with a shutout loss to Canada and a 3-2 defeat against host nation Japan.

Watch live at 10:30 a.m. PT on NBCSN, or stream online.

3x3 Basketball Makes Olympic Debut in Tokyo

There are several new sports making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo, and Friday is when you can first catch the exciting action.

The women’s 3x3 basketball tournament will tip off at 6:15 p.m. PT on Friday. The U.S. women’s team will take the floor for the first time against France on Saturday at 1:55 a.m. PT, followed by a game against Mongolia at 5 a.m. PT.

Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray, Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young will make up the inaugural Team USA 3x3 roster. Young was named a replacement for Seattle Storm guard Katie Lou Samuelson, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Watch Team USA battle France live online. 3x3 basketball will be featured in TV coverage on NBCSN (9 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT), USA 11 p.m. to 6:50 a.m. PT) and NBC (7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. PT).

Women's Soccer Team Aims for a Bounce Back vs. New Zealand

The U.S. women’s national soccer team was dealt an eye-opening defeat to kick off the Olympics, falling to 2016 silver medalist Sweden in a 3-0 rout. The loss snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak and was the first time the team lost by multiple goals in a major tournament since 2008.

Now, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, of Diamond Bar, and Co. will try to rebound against New Zealand, which lost to Australia in its opening game. You can stream the contest here.

With just two group stage games left and only the top two teams from each group earning automatic qualification to the quarterfinals, the USWNT could use a three-point result after coming up empty against Sweden.

Watch Team USA face New Zealand live on NBCSN, or stream online.