Images: See the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony in Photos

The date was July 28, 1984. The place was Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The pageantry and excitement of the Olympics met the stunning backdrop of an historic sports stadium and Southern California's natural scenery for a memorable Olympics Opening Ceremony.
Torch bearer Rafer Johnson, a Southern California legend who died in December 2020, lit the Olympic flame. The 1960 decathlon gold medalist climbed the 99 steps to the cauldron in front of a crowd of about 90,000 in the same stadium that hosted the 1932 Olympics.
The event was notable for other reasons beyond the ceremony and imagery. Many communist nations boycotted the 1984 Olympics that year, notably the USSR, East Germany, and Cuba, as retaliation for the US-led boycott of the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow.
As we
count down to the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, take a look back at the 1984 Opening Ceremony in photos.
An overview of the opening ceremony at the Los Angeles Coliseum during the lighting of the Olympic flame of the summer Olympics, on July 28, 1984.
Sam the Eagle was the mascot of the 1984 Olympics.
Jul 1984: Flags of various nations line the track during the Opening Ceremony for the 1984 Summer Olympics at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy/Allsport
28 JUL 84: A GENERAL VIEW OF TODAY’s OPENING CEREMONY OF THE 1984 SUMMER OLYMPICS. THE CEREMONY TOOK PLACE AT THE COLISEUM IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES.
A torchbearer ascends a long stairway carrying a torch to light the Olympic flame at the 194 Opening Eeremony. Many communist nations boycotted the Games that year, notably the USSR, East Germany, and Cuba, as retaliation for the US-led boycott of the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow. (Photo by David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
The U.S. 1960 Olympic decathlon gold medalist Rafer Johnson carrying Olympic torch before games at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
CREDIT: Ronald C. Modra (Photo by Ronald C. Modra /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X30350 T3 R24 F8 )
Olympic rings of smoke appear above the crowd. (Photo by © Kit Houghton/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
A host of balloons are released into the air by performers. 1984. (Photo by © Kit Houghton/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
1984: Athletes in costume march in the opening ceremony parade at the Summer Olympics, Olympic Stadium, Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Team USA athletes, including one with a 'Hi Mom' sign, walk in their delegation during the procession at Memorial Coliseum. CREDIT: Manny Millan (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X30348 )
Sporting Olympic rings eyewear, Team USA's delegation is pictured during the procession at Memorial Coliseum. CREDIT: Ronald C. Modra (Photo by Ronald C. Modra /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X30350 )
A view of the Memorial Coliseum cauldron during the 1984 Olympics Opening Ceremony near sundown.
28 Jul 1984: General view of the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA. Mandatory Credit: Steve Powell/Allsport
An aerial view of USA hurdler Edwin Moses taking center stage to deliver the Olympic Oath at Memorial Coliseum. CREDIT: Rich Clarkson (Photo by Rich Clarkson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X30345 )
General view of the stadium during the opening ceremony for the XXIII Olympic Summer Games on 28th July 1984 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)
A high-angle view of human Olympic ring formations. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Rafer Johnson carrying the Olympic torch before at the Memorial Coliseum. CREDIT: Peter Read Miller (Photo by Peter Read Miller /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch (L) with USOC president Peter V, Ueberroth (R) on stage. (Photo by Jerry Cooke/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X30344)