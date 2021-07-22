Images: See the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony in Photos

The date was July 28, 1984. The place was Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The pageantry and excitement of the Olympics met the stunning backdrop of an historic sports stadium and Southern California's natural scenery for a memorable Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Torch bearer Rafer Johnson, a Southern California legend who died in December 2020, lit the Olympic flame. The 1960 decathlon gold medalist climbed the 99 steps to the cauldron in front of a crowd of about 90,000 in the same stadium that hosted the 1932 Olympics.

The event was notable for other reasons beyond the ceremony and imagery. Many communist nations boycotted the 1984 Olympics that year, notably the USSR, East Germany, and Cuba, as retaliation for the US-led boycott of the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow.

As we count down to the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, take a look back at the 1984 Opening Ceremony in photos.