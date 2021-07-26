gymnastics

Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics Aim For Olympic Three-Peat in Team Event

Team USA and ROC have been the top finishers at the last two Olympics

By Max Molski

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team is a two-time defending Olympic champion in the team event. If qualification is any indication, though, the Russian Olympic Committee has no interest in seeing a three-peat.

ROC topped the leaderboard in the qualifying stage, compiling a 171.629 total score. Simone Biles and Team USA posted the second-best team score in qualifying but wound up more than a full point behind ROC. All eyes will be on the two squads as they square off Tuesday morning in the team final beginning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The event marks Biles’ first chance of adding to her Olympic medal collection, which already features four golds and a bronze from the 2016 Rio Games. She is joined by 20-year-old Jordan Chiles, 18-year-old Suni Lee and 18-year-old Grace McCallum in the team event. Lee posted the third-best all-around score in qualifying, while McCallum finished 13th and Chiles landed in 40th.

ROC did not have a top-three finisher in the individual all-around standings, but it swept fourth, fifth and sixth. Angelina Melnikova, who finished fourth in qualifying, is the veteran of the group at 21 years old.

Elsewhere in the competition, China is in line for its second straight bronze medal after posting the third-best score in qualifying. France and Belgium will also be contending for spots on the podium.

