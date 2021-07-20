Here Are the Southern Californians Who Will Take the Field When Softball Returns to the Olympics

Olympians from Southern California will take the field when the Tokyo Olympics begin with a softball tripleheader.

Watch Live (8 p.m., Tuesday): Team USA opens play against Italy.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The action includes a matchup between the U.S. and Italy with both teams featuring players with Southern California connections.

Team USA catcher Dejah Mulipola is from Anaheim.

Team USA catcher Aubree Munro is from Brea.

Team USA outfielder Janie Reed is from Placentia.

Team USA pitcher Rachel Garcia is from Palmdale.

Team Italy infielder Amanda Fama is from Anaheim.

Team Italy infielder Giulia Koutsoyanopulos is from Mission Viejo.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

Garcia is among four UCLA alumni on the team along with pitcher Ally Carda, utility player Bubba Nickles and infielder Delaney Spaulding.

Italy is the lowest-ranked team in the six-team Olympic softball tournament.

The game from Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium in Fukushima, about 150 miles north from Tokyo. You can watch live on TV on NBC Sports Network beginning at 8 p.m. California time or on streaming platforms.

Each of the six teams will play each other during the opening round. The top two teams will play for the gold medal next Tuesday.

Here is Team USA’s opening round schedule:

Italy vs. United States: Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. PT (Stream)

United States vs. Canada: Wednesday, July 21 at 5 p.m. PT (Stream)

United States vs. Mexico: Saturday, July 24 at 10:30 p.m. PT (Stream)

Australia vs. United States: Saturday, July 24 at 6 p.m. PT (Stream)

Japan vs. United States: Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. PT (Stream)

Softball is being played at the Olympics for the first time since 2008. In 2005, the International Olympic Committee voted to drop softball from the 2012 Olympic program, falling one vote short of the simple majority from the 105 eligible voters from being retained.

Photos: Southern California Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Softball was among six sports added in 2016 to the 2020 Olympics along with baseball, karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding.

Softball was first played in the Olympics in 1996, with the U.S. winning gold medals in 1996, 2000 and 2004. Japan defeated the U.S. in the 2008 gold medal game.

Because of the large number of events, the Olympics customarily holds events before the opening ceremonies, which will begin at 3:55 a.m. Friday PDT and shown live on NBC.