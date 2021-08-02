Valarie Allman Wins Gold in Discus, Three Americans make 400m Hurdles Final and More

American Valarie Allman won the gold in the women’s discus throw event while competing in wet conditions in Tokyo.

Despite a delay due to rain, Allman’s first attempt went 68.98 meters. That throw ended up standing as the best not only for Allman, but for all of the competitors.

The native of Delaware, N.J., failed her second and third attempts, threw 64.76 meters on her fourth and then recorded 66.87 meters on her fifth, which was the third-longest throw of the day. She then failed on her sixth attempt, but it did not matter as her first throw was the best of the field.

Allman is the first American woman to medal in the event since Stephanie Brown-Trafton won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Germany's Kristin Pudenz won silver and Cuba's Yaime Perez won bronze.

She beat out Croatia's Sandra Perkovic who entered the event as the two-time defending Olympic champion.

Three Americans make 400m Hurdles Final

World record holder Sydney McLaughlin and U.S. superstar Dalilah Muhammad conquered inclement weather to each qualify for the women's 400m hurdles final.

McLaughlin won her heat in the pouring rain with a time of 53.03 seconds.

McLaughlin easily crossed the finish line ahead of the competition in her Round 1 heat Friday with a time of 54.65 seconds.

Reigning champion Dalilah Muhammad also clinched a spot in the final and will defend her title from the 2016 Rio Olympics. Muhammad crossed the finish line first in the first semifinal heat with a time of 53.30 seconds. She ran a 54.97 time in Round 1.

American Anna Cockrell also qualified with a time of 54.17 seconds to give the U.S. three women in the final.

Gabby Thomas advances to 200m final

American Gabby Thomas will compete with the fastest women in the world in the women's 200m final.

Thomas finished third in the second heat crossing the finish line in 22.01 seconds while Namibia Christine Mboma finished second with a time of 21.97.

However, Thomas ran the fourth-fastest time of all competitors, clinching a spot in the final.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who earned the title of fastest woman alive after winning the women's 100m, coasted to the finish line first in Thomas' heat with a personal best time of 21.66.

Jenna Prandini won't be heading to the women's 200m final. The American finished fifth in the first semifinal heat running a time of 22.57.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won the 100m silver medal just two days earlier won the heat with a time of 22.13 seconds.

Anavia Battle also finished fifth in her heat with a time of 23.02 and failed to qualify for the final.

Two Americans advance to 400m final

Americans Michael Cherry and Michael Norman will compete in the men's 400m final.

Cherry won the second heat of the semifinals with a time of 44.44 seconds to automatically qualify and Norman qualified in the third heat with a time of 44.52 seconds.

Two Americans make pole vault final

Katie Nageotte and Morgann Romero Leleux will represent the U.S. in the women's pole vault final.

Nageotte looks to be a medal contender and cleared 4.55 meters in Group A to make the final. Romero Leleux also cleared the qualifying height of 4.55m.

After snapping a pole early, 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris was forced to bow out of the competition with an injury.

Kenya's men's steeplechase dominance ends

For the first time ever, a Morrocan athlete won the men's steeplechase.

Soufaine El Bakkali made history, finishing ahead of Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma and Kenya's Benjamin Kigen to win the first Morrocan gold medal since 1980.

El Bakkali crossed the finish line at 8:08.90 while Girma and Kigen finished at 8:10.38 and 8:11.45 respectively.

A Kenyan had won gold in the men’s steeplechase at each of the last nine Olympics, and the country had earned multiple medals at each of the last seven Olympics.

American Benard Keter finished 11th with a time of 8:22.12.