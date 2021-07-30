U.S. Mixed 4x400m Team Disqualified, Uganda Makes Track History on Day 2

As track and field continues on Friday morning, the first medal event takes place with the men’s 10,000m. U.S. shot putters Jessica Ramsey and Raven Saunders secured their spots in the finals. However, the heats of the first-ever mixed 4x400m relay at the Olympics went south for the Americans.

U.S. Disqualified in Mixed 4x400m

The U.S. won the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2019 World Championships, more than two seconds ahead of Jamaica’s team, and was favored to win the gold medal in Tokyo. Most countries at the World Championships chose to run the women in the middle legs and the men in the leadoff and anchor spots, and strategy will surely be a key part of the intriguing new event.

Team USA was disqualified from the event for violating a handoff rule. Lynna Irby seemingly left the takeoff zone before getting the baton, resulting in the disqualification.

Team USA's relay woes surface early in the 2020 Olympics. The mixed 4x400 relay -- heavy favorites for gold -- has been DQ'd for violating technical rule 24.19. pic.twitter.com/Ph1s0I3ENX — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) July 30, 2021

The disqualification means Allyson Felix will have to win a medal in both the 400m and women's 4x400m if she is to pass Carl Lewis for most track and field medals ever.

Ramsey, Saunders Qualify for Shot Put Finals

Jessica Ramsey and Raven Saunders both qualified for the finals in the women's shot put. Saunders won her heat, beating the No. 2 ranked Ramsey with a score of 19.22. Ramsey had previously set a U.S. Olympic Trials record with a throw of 66 feet and 0.25 inches.

Uganda Makes History in Men's 10,000m

Ethiopia's Selemon Barega crossed the finish line in first place, winning the first track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics. But, the story of the race was Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, who finished in second and third and won Uganda's first medals in this event at the Olympics. Barega finished the distance at 27:43.22, Cheptegei at 27:43.68 and Kiplimo at 27:43.88.