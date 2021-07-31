United States Men's Basketball Closes Out Pool Play Against Czech Republic

After a rough start in Tokyo, the U.S. men's basketball team is hoping to end the preliminary round on a strong note.

After a dominant victory over Iran and a 7-point loss against France, the United States is hoping to break the .500 mark in the final game of pool play.

A win would all but secure their place in the knockout stage, where eight of the top-12 teams advance. The only question in that scenario is seeding. A loss, however, would put that status in jeopardy, with a path forward still open.

While the Czech Republic — which has just one NBA player in the Chicago Bulls’ Tomas Satoransky — beat Iran by six points, they then lost to France by 20.

To watch Team USA try to bolster their position, viewers can stream the game on Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. ET.