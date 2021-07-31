Mens basketball

United States Men's Basketball Closes Out Pool Play Against Czech Republic

A win would improve their record to 2-1, all but securing Team USA's place in the knockout stage. For more on how to watch the men's basketball team, read below

By James Pollard

Jayson Tatum of Team USA during the Men's Basketball Preliminary Round Group A - Match 4 between France and USA on Day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a rough start in Tokyo, the U.S. men's basketball team is hoping to end the preliminary round on a strong note.

After a dominant victory over Iran and a 7-point loss against France, the United States is hoping to break the .500 mark in the final game of pool play.

A win would all but secure their place in the knockout stage, where eight of the top-12 teams advance. The only question in that scenario is seeding. A loss, however, would put that status in jeopardy, with a path forward still open. 

While the Czech Republic — which has just one NBA player in the Chicago Bulls’ Tomas Satoransky — beat Iran by six points, they then lost to France by 20. 

To watch Team USA try to bolster their position, viewers can stream the game on Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. ET.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Mens basketballCzech Republic
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us