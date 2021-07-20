Tokyo Olympics

USA Beach Volleyball Olympian Taylor Crabb Tests Positive for COVID While in Tokyo

By Staff Reports

NBC4 News has confirmed that USA Beach Volleyball Olympian Taylor Crabb has tested positive for COVID while in Tokyo.

USA Volleyball confirmed that an athlete on the men’s beach team tested positive.

Taylor’s brother, Trevor Crabb, also a professional beach volleyball player, described the situation as “terrible,” saying Taylor is “fine and healthy and should be allowed to play in my personal opinion.”

Beach volleyball star April Ross said the COVID-19 cases at the Olympic Village are a “large topic of conversation.” ”It’s scary,” said Ross. “We have to be so much more careful than we even thought. And it’s the (Olympic) village, so it’s hard to stay away from people. There are lots of crowds everywhere.. It’s my third Olympics, and I’m terrified.”
Taylor Crabb beach volleyball
Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images
In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, Taylor Crabb (USA) in action during the Beach Volley Rome World Tour Finals Main Draw Pool A match at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

