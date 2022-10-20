Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing Playing in NFL to Military Deployment

Brady apologizes for comparing playing in NFL to military deployment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a moment on Thursday to address his recent controversial comments.

On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady compared playing in the NFL to being deployed in the military. He opened his Thursday press conference with an apology for his remarks.

“Before we start can I say one thing? Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady said. “I apologize.”

Brady declined to expand on what he meant by the comparison, but he reiterated that his words were unwise.

“To be honest I don’t really want to expand on it too much,” Brady said. “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It’s two different things and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”

Brady compared the NFL to military deployment while attempting to describe the difficulty of balancing football and family. The 45-year-old's comments came just weeks after NBC News confirmed that Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen both hired divorce lawyers.