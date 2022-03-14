Tom Brady ‘Final TD' Football Sells for $518K at Worst Possible Time

Brady's 'final TD' football sold for $518K at worst possible time originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's plenty of fallout from Tom Brady's Sunday night news drop that he's returning for a 23rd NFL season to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's one off-field angle: TB12 just cost a collector a whole bunch of money.

That collector shelled out $518,628 this weekend to acquire the football that Brady threw to Mike Evans during the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. At time of purchase, that was the final touchdown pass of Brady's legendary career.

On 6/4/2021, @Lelandsdotcom sold the football from Tom Brady's first touchdown pass for $428,841



Last night, Lelands sold the football from his final touchdown pass for $518,628 pic.twitter.com/79YA3391Ik — Bradley Calleja (@bradleycalleja) March 13, 2022

But just hours after the deal went through, Brady announced he's coming back. Which means that football is now just one of the hundreds that Brady has thrown into the end zone -- and will continue to throw in 2022.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was retired for all of a month and a half before doing a 180 this weekend, and his return isn't too surprising. While he's the NFL's oldest player at age 44, Brady just completed one of his best statistical seasons and finished second in NFL MVP voting.

So, the GOAT has plenty left in the tank -- much to the chagrin of one collector who has a piece of memorabilia that's worth a whole lot less than $518K at the moment.

