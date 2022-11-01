Tom Brady Heaps Praise on Bill Belichick as Patriots Coach Makes History

Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for the second-most head coach wins in NFL history.

Brady responded with some effusive praise for Belichick.

"A remarkable achievement by him and what he’s gone through in his coaching career," Brady said. "In as many years as he’s been coaching and preparing his teams, he’s so deserving of the award.

"He’s been an amazing coach that I got to play for for 20 years. He always has his team prepared. He works incredibly hard, and he’s incredibly deserving of all the accolades that go along with it.

"I’m really happy for him and none of his success really surprises me, getting a first-hand view of what he put into it every week for 20 years that I was there with him."

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls, nine AFC titles and 16 division titles over Brady's 20 seasons in New England from 2000 to 2019, establishing the greatest dynasty in professional sports. While the quarterback and coach didn't part on the best terms when Brady signed with the Bucs in 2020 free agency, Brady still shares plenty of fond memories from their two decades together.

"He’s going to go down as the greatest coach of all time. He’s done an incredible job, certainly with the Patriots. ... He's an amazing coach."

Brady and Belichick both share an incredible passion for football and a relentless desire to improve, which helped them achieve unprecedented success with the Patriots. The two have been quick to praise each other since Brady left the team two and a half years ago -- especially when Brady returned to Foxboro as a member of the Bucs in 2021 -- and that will likely continue as the two legends wind down their careers.