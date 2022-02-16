Tom Brady Shares Fitting Advice for Matthew Stafford at Rams' Super Bowl Parade

Tom Brady shares perfect advice for Matt Stafford at Rams' SB parade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has grown wise in (supposed) retirement.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback watched from afar as quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams -- who ended the Bucs' season in the NFC Divisional Round -- celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory Wednesday with a parade in Los Angeles.

Brady noticed Stafford having a particularly good time, so he chimed in on Twitter with some advice for the veteran QB.

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Brady speaks from experience, of course. After the Bucs won Super Bowl LV, the then 43-year-old quarterback had a little too much "avocado tequila" during Tampa Bay's boat parade and may have thrown the Lombardi Trophy into the drink if it wasn't for sure-handed tight end Cameron Brate.

Not that last year's parade was Brady's first rodeo -- the former Patriots quarterback participated in six Duck Boat parades over 20 years in New England, so he's pretty much the expert matter on the subject.

We're guessing Brady wasn't happy about Stafford ending his season -- and for now, his career -- so it's nice to see him be the bigger man here and help out his competitor.