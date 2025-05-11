Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin, Freddie Freeman lead Dodgers past Diamondbacks 8-1

Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings and Freddie Freeman homered on a 4-for-4 day to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

By Jack Thompson

Los Angeles Dodgers v. Arizona Diamondbacks

Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings and Freddie Freeman homered on a 4-for-4 day to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Mookie Betts also went deep for the Dodgers, who had 18 hits and salvaged a four-game split with their National League West rivals. With San Diego’s 9-3 loss at Colorado, Los Angeles regained the division lead by one game over the Padres.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gonsolin (2-0), making his third start after missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery, threw 84 pitches, walking two and striking out four. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.81, giving a boost to a Dodgers staff missing injured starters Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Freeman raised his NL-leading batting average to .376. He doubled in Mookie Betts in the first off Zac Gallen (3-5), doubled again in the third and hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth. He added his ninth homer, off Joe Mantiply, in the seventh, and singled against José Castillo in the ninth.

Betts' homer, his sixth, came off Castillo in the ninth.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

MLB 3 hours ago

Rangers' Josh Jung hits home run for mom while facing brother Jace on Mother's Day

Los Angeles Dodgers May 9

Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits game-winning homer to cap off Dodgers wild comeback in 14-11 victory over Diamondbacks

Gallen lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up 10 hits and four runs. He walked two and struck out five.

Arizona's José Herrera doubled off Ben Casparius in the seventh, scoring Alec Thomas from first.

Key moment

Will Smith’s sharp single past Gallen in the fourth scored Betts to make it 3-0.

Key stat

Castillo committed three balks in two innings of relief. The major league record for a game is five by the Braves' Bob Shaw in 1963.

Up next

The Dodgers return home to face the Athletics. Landon Knack (2-0, 4.61 ERA) starts against Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 4.81) on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks play at San Francisco Monday, with Merrill Kelly (3-2, 4.09) facing Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.50).

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us