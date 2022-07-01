Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Sharp Again as Dodgers Defeat Padres 5-1

Tony Gonsolin continued his bid for his first All-Star Game appearance, pitching into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-1. 

By Doug Padilla

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
Kevork Djansezian

Tony Gonsolin continued a bid for his first All-Star Game appearance, pitching into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Friday night.

Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger hit home runs as the Dodgers won their third consecutive game and improved to 2-0 on a season-long 11-game homestand. Los Angeles has won four of five against San Diego this year and lead them by 3 1/2 games atop the NL West.

Gonsolin (10-0) became the first 10-game winner in the National League while lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.54.

Gonsolin gave up one run on four hits over 7 2/3 innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts. He ended the outing by fanning pinch-hitter Manny Machado and C.J. Abrams.

Trent Grisham hit a home run for the Padres, who have lost five of their last six.

San Diego left-hander Blake Snell struck out a season-high 12, but lasted just five innings on 107 pitches. Every Dodgers hitter in the starting lineup struck out by the sixth inning.

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
Kevork Djansezian
Starting pitcher Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres Max hangs his head after giving up a one run home run to Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on July 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Dodgers still managed to put together enough offense to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning with Muncy’s seventh home run of the season on a drive to right field.

Muncy was 0 for 13 with five strikeouts in his career against Snell before connecting.

The Padres tied it in the fifth on Grisham homer just inside the right field foul pole, his seventh.

Bellinger homered in the sixth against Craig Stammen (1-1). Freddie Freeman hit an RBI double in seventh.

Bellinger added a sacrifice fly for a run in the eighth and Austin Barnes followed with an RBI groundout.

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
Kevork Djansezian
Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs the bases after hitting a one run home run against relief pitcher Craig Stammen #34 of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Machado didn't start one day after returning from a nine-game absence because of sprained left ankle. He is expected to return to the lineup Saturday, with manager Bob Melvin hinting it could be as the designated hitter.

Dodgers: RF Mookie Betts (ribs) hit against a pitching machine Friday and is scheduled to hit against left-hander Caleb Ferguson on Saturday. Manager Dave Roberts said that hitting against live pitching is the final step before Betts can return. … Ferguson (forearm) is on track to return by the middle of next week, according to Roberts. … INF/OF Zach McKinstry (neck) could be headed for a minor league rehab assignment by the end of the weekend.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.26 ERA) is set to face his former team Saturday.

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson (8-1) will take the mound following his first loss of the season.

