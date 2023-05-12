Top European Soccer Teams Coming to LA This Summer

Some of the world’s best soccer teams and players will face off in Los Angeles this summer.

The games will be part of the Soccer Champions Tour, which will see six clubs competing across eight different stadiums in six different cities across the U.S. starting July 22. Los Angeles will play host to three games at three of its stadiums.

What teams are playing in the Soccer Champions Tour?

The tour includes six clubs – two each from the Italian, Spanish and English top flight.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Representing the Premier League will be Manchester United and Arsenal, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will represent the Spanish La Liga, and AC Milan and Juventus will rep Serie A.

In what cities and stadiums will the games be played?

The eight games will be spread across Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston and Orlando.

Los Angeles will host games at the Rose Bowl, SoFi Stadium and Dignity Health Sports Park. Las Vegas will have its game at Allegiant Stadium. The rest of the games will take place at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, NRG Stadium in Houston and Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

When are the LA, Las Vegas and San Francisco games?

The first LA game of the tournament will take place at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, July 23. Real Madrid, the defending Champions League winners who are currently in the semifinals of this season’s tournament, will take on Italian giants AC Milan, another current Champions League semifinalist and winner of last season’s Scudetto.

On Wednesday, July 26, SoFi Stadium will play host to Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona. Arsenal have seen a resurgence under manager Mikel Arteta and are currently second in the English Premier League. Similarly, manager Xavi Hernandez has Barcelona back atop La Liga and could lead his side to its first league title since the 2018/19 season.

Thursday, July 27 will see Dignity Health Sports Park host Milan vs. Juventus, who currently sit second in the Serie A.

The Las Vegas game will pit AC Milan against Barcelona on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Levi’s Stadium, meanwhile, will actually kick off the whole tournament with Barcelona taking on Juventus on Saturday, July 22.

When are the rest of the games?

Wednesday, Jul 26: Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium.

Saturday, Jul 29: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium.

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Juventus vs. Real Madrid at Camping World Stadium.

How do I get tickets to the games?

Tickets are not on sale yet, but people can sign up on the Soccer Champions Tour website to be notified about ticket sales.

Why are these European clubs playing games in the U.S.?

The Soccer Champions Tour is one of various friendly tournaments that take place over the summer as part of European teams’ preseason. As soccer has continued to grow in popularity on the U.S., the country has become a lucrative market for teams and leagues looking to grow their global footprint and reach a wider audience.