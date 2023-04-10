Tracking every pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
A thrilling women's NCAA Tournament concluded just over a week ago.
Now, some of those March Madness stars will have their dreams realized in front of a national audience.
The 2023 WNBA Draft takes place on Monday night from Spring Studios in New York City. It begins at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
While Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese aren't draft-eligible, this year's class is still filled with exciting talent, headlined by South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston. The Indiana Fever are widely expected to use their No. 1 overall selection on the 2021-22 AP National Player of the Year.
But where will other top prospects like Stanford's Haley Jones, Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, South Carolina's Brea Beal, Maryland's Diamond Miller and Tennessee's Jordan Horston end up?
Stay tuned here for live updates as each selection is made.
How many rounds are there in the WNBA draft?
The event is three rounds.
How many picks are there in the WNBA draft?
There are 12 picks in each round, meaning 36 players will hear their names called.
What's the 2023 WNBA Draft order?
Here's a look at the updated draft order:
First round
1. Indiana Fever
2. Minnesota Lynx
3. Dallas Wings (via Atlanta)
4. Washington Mystics (via Los Angeles)
5. Dallas Wings (via Phoenix)
6. Atlanta Dream (via New York)
7. Indiana Fever (via Dallas)
8. Atlanta Dream (via Washington)
9. Seattle Storm
10. Los Angeles Sparks (via Connecticut)
11. Dallas Wings (via Chicago)
12. Minnesota Lynx (via Las Vegas)
Second round
13. Indiana Fever
14. Los Angeles Sparks
15. Atlanta Dream
16. Minnesota Lynx
17. Indiana Fever
18. Seattle Storm
19. Dallas Wings
20. Washington Mystics
21. Seattle Storm
22. Connecticut Sun
23. Chicago Sky
24. Minnesota Lynx
Third round
25. Indiana Fever
26. Los Angeles Sparks
27. Phoenix Mercury
28. Minnesota Lynx
29. Phoenix Mercury
30. New York Liberty
31. Dallas Wings
32. Washington Mystics
33. Seattle Storm
34. Connecticut Sun
35. Chicago Sky
36. Las Vegas Aces