Tracking key injuries, updates in 2023 NBA Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA playoffs pit the league’s biggest stars against one another to see who triumphs, but injuries unfortunately can alter matchups.

Already in Game 1 of the 2023 playoffs, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered injuries that ruled them out for the remainder of their respective opening contests.

Morant landed awkwardly on his right hand after a high fall on a take to the basket, while Antetokounmpo harshly fell on his back on a layup attempt.

Let’s take a look at key injuries for teams in the 2023 NBA Playoffs:

Western Conference

Memphis Grizzlies

G Ja Morant (hand): Morant has a hand injury and said he is “in jeopardy” of missing Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

C Steven Adams (knee): Adams is likely out for the playoffs with a knee injury.

F/C Brandon Clarke (Achilles): Clarke is out for the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in March.

Los Angeles Clippers

G/F Paul George (knee): George is expected to miss the first-round series against Phoenix.

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (back): Antetokounmpo suffered a lower back contusion and was ruled out for the remainder of Game 1 on Sunday against the Miami Heat. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that there’s optimism Antetokounmpo will be available for Wednesday’s Game 2.

Miami Heat

G Tyler Herro (hand): Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his right hand towards the end of the first half against Milwaukee in Game 1 on Sunday while diving for a loose ball. He is expected to be out four-to-six weeks, per Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.