NBA

Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum Diagnosed With Collapsed Lung

The shooting guard will continue to be evaluated before a prognosis is made

By Eric Mullin

CJ McCollum
USA TODAY

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung after undergoing a CT scan, the Blazers announced on Tuesday night.

McCollum did not travel with the Blazers ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. He will continue to be evaluated before a prognosis is made, according to the team.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

McCollum suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. He sat out of Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers due to what the team listed as bruised ribs.

In his ninth NBA season, McCollum has averaged 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists through 24 games.

Sports

Sports news

NFL 2 hours ago

What to Watch in Week 14 of the NFL season

Rams 5 hours ago

LA Rams Finally Show an Ability to Adapt During Skid-Snapping Victory Over Jaguars

The 30-year-old has recently been the subject of trade rumors as the Blazers have gotten off to a slow start under first-year head coach Chauncey Billups. Portland is currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference at 11-14.

This article tagged under:

NBAPortland Trail Blazers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us