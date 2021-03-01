Trevor Bauer, pitching for the first time since signing a $102 million, three-year contract, debuted in Dodger blue with two scoreless innings. He gave up one hit, struck out two, walked none and threw a wild pitch.

Bauer won the NL Cy Young Award with Cincinnati last year. The right-hander threw sharp curveballs for his pair of strikeouts.

“All my pitches are pretty much where I want them to be,” Bauer said.

The 30-year-old right-hander said that the plan moving forward is for him to make a total of five starts this spring, with his pitch-count increasing by 15 pitches for each start.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Bauer has been with the Dodgers less than two weeks but says he already sees why they have a reputation as being one of the best organizations in all of baseball.

"One of the teams they do better than most teams I've been with is the integration of the different departments," said Bauer. "The strength staff and the medical staff and the on field staff all talk to the analytics staff every day. Things are integrated and you see people from all different departments. That was one of the most impressive things about them. It was very clear how integrated they were."

As Bauer learns from the Dodgers, other players are hoping to learn from him. Including three-time Cy Young Award winner and former NL MVP Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw mentioned Bauer's love of statistics and analytics and how in-tune with his body and mechanics he is.

Kershaw, who deemed himself more "old school" in his approach to pitching, said he can definitely learn a thing or two from the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

Bauer himself is hoping to learn from Kershaw as well, and believes he can always improve and get better.

"If you stop learning, you stop improving," said Bauer.

Bauer said he's been working on becoming more of a leader on and off the field, including with younger pitchers in the clubhouse. He's also hoping to build a great relationship with catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes this spring.

Finally, Bauer was asked about his desire to pitch every fourth day, instead of every fifth or sixth day. The Dodgers seem reluctant to allow Bauer to pitch every fourth day, especially with a starting rotation that arguably is already eight or nine pitchers deep.

Bauer mentioned after his debut on Monday that he has not hat that conversation yet with the front office, but still believes that pitching every fourth day is best for himself and the team overall.

"At some point that conversation will be had," said Bauer.