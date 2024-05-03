Here's how much money Kentucky Derby tickets cost

It's almost time for the most exciting two minutes in sports.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

It will be the landmark 150th running of the Derby, which holds the title of America's longest continually held sporting event. Twenty horses and their respective jockeys enter looking to check off the first leg of the elusive Triple Crown.

So, how much does it cost to get into Churchill Downs and witness the highly anticipated race live in-person? Here's what to know about Kentucky Derby tickets:

How much are tickets to the Kentucky Derby?

The cheapest Derby tickets on the secondary marketplace as of Friday evening were around $150. The cheapest listing on TickPick was $149 and on SeatGeek was $152, with both being general admission tickets in the infield. Those are all-in prices as well.

The cost of a seat in the stands is much steeper, though. TickPick's cheapest seat in the stands was listed at a whopping $724 while SeatGeek's was at $769.

And the priciest seats among the listings on those sites? That would be a ticket for the "Stakes Room Balcony" listed at $18,115 on SeatGeek.

The Derby also offers several different private suite options that start at $135,000.

