Kentucky Derby

NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico OK after nut allergy at Kentucky Derby

Tirico left the storied track in late afternoon and returned to his hotel, an NBC Sports spokesman said.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC Sports host Mike Tirico said on social media he hates being a “late scratch” from Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby because of a “significant” nut allergy reaction during coverage of the marquee race at Churchill Downs.

Ahmed Fareed took over coverage for the veteran broadcaster, who was scheduled to host coverage of the first jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown for the ninth time. Tirico left the storied track in late afternoon and returned to his hotel, an NBC Sports spokesman said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Tirico referred to the allergy on his official account on X and added that, “If you have one you know how it can knock you down.”

He thanked Churchill Downs for their care along with network horse racing colleagues Randy Moss, Jerry Bailey, Fareed and his “Syracuse fam” for stepping up “to do a great job.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Kentucky Derby May 1

2025 Kentucky Derby horses: Here are the names, posts and jockeys for this year

Kentucky Derby 10 hours ago

See the best 2025 Kentucky Derby looks in photos

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kentucky Derby
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us