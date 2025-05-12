Preakness Stakes

When is the Preakness Stakes? Here's everything to know for Pimlico in 2025

The second leg of the Triple Crown is set for this weekend on NBC with the Preakness Stakes.

By Logan Reardon

The Preakness Stakes is up next.

And while there won't be a Triple Crown winner, that doesn't mean the race won't be thrilling.

The 150th edition of the historic race, held annually on the third Saturday in May, features some of the fastest horses in the world with thousands of fans expected to be in attendance.

So, what time does the race actually start? What horses and jockeys are participating this year? And who are the favorites to win? Here's everything you need to know for the 2025 Preakness:

When is the Preakness 2025?

The 2025 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 17.

What is the race time for the Preakness 2025?

There will be undercard races throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the main event isn't until later on.

The post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET this year. That can be pushed back depending on how the horses are behaving in getting to their positions.

Where is the Preakness held?

As is tradition, the Preakness Stakes is held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pimlico officially opened in 1870, first hosting the Preakness in 1873.

How to watch the Preakness 2025, streaming options

The Preakness will air live on NBC beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the main event set for 6:50 p.m. ET.

You can also stream everything from Pimlico live on Peacock.

List of the Preakness horses in 2025

The field for the 2025 Preakness is not yet confirmed, but drawing is set for Monday, May 12, at 6 p.m. ET.

All of the participating horses will be assigned their starting gates for the race at this time. Then, we can break down the field and odds to win. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not be racing on Saturday.

The following horses are confirmed to be competing in the Preakness (listed alphabetically):

  • American Promise
  • Clever Again
  • Goal Oriented
  • Gosger
  • Heart of Honor
  • Journalism
  • Pay Billy
  • River Thames
  • Sandman

Preakness prize money 2025

The prize purse is $2 million -- with $1.2 million going to the winner.

The Preakness winner is also awarded a replica of the iconic Woodlawn Vase.

