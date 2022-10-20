Twitter continues to roast Russell Wilson over another Subway ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Here we go again.

Russell Wilson is at the center of social media yet again for a commercial rather than his play on the field.

The Denver Broncos quarterback was in the news weeks ago when an advertisement for his Subway “Dangerwich” sandwich from earlier this year resurfaced. Now we have another – and possibly even more cringeworthy – commercial:

Mom, Russell Wilson is doing that thing again pic.twitter.com/fAsjfYwBUT — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) October 20, 2022

The “Dangerwich” ingredients include pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese and bacon on Italian Herbs and Cheese bread. It’s topped off with lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, yellow mustard and mayo.

The sandwich is no longer available, though, and the world is wondering if the Twitter backlash forced Subway’s hand to remove it.

BREAKING NEWS: Russell Wilson's "Dangerwich" has been removed from the Subway Vault after weeks of viral memes and backlash. pic.twitter.com/DPH56xXYOp — Italian Herbs and Cheese Breadman  (@NFLonBread) October 20, 2022

I'm crying in my backroom right now because I ordered Subway and the Dangerwich wasn't on the Vault menu at all... — Ryan Joshi (@FariceJory) October 13, 2022

Even though the latest video isn’t new, it’s blowing up as Wilson has been under scrutiny all season. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is struggling in his first year in Denver, with his team scoring a league-worst 15.2 points per game. At 2-4, the Broncos’ season is quickly spiraling out of control.

Here are some of the best reactions to the video:

A competing sub company needs to hire Geno Smith ASAP to combat the awfulness of the Russell Wilson Subway ads. — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) October 20, 2022

Everyone is dunking on Russell Wilson, and rightfully so. But Subway and the creative agency that designed and signed off on these ads need to be charged with a crimepic.twitter.com/nPhYWQDTq0 — Joe Demski (@joehasdiabetes) October 20, 2022

What do I win if I have yet to watch a Russell Wilson Subway commercial this season? — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) October 20, 2022

You either die Unliiiimited or you live long enough to see yourself become a Dangerwich. — The Coop | #Coopliments ❤️ (@The_Coop) October 20, 2022

Russell Wilson whenever KJ Hamler is running free downfield pic.twitter.com/2nHSdePK6X — Davis Mattek (@DavisMattek) October 20, 2022

Wilson and the Broncos will look to snap a three-game losing streak in Week 7 on Sunday against the New York Jets.