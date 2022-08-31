Serena Williams

Twitter Explodes After Serena Williams' Epic Win Over Anett Kontaveit at 2022 US Open

Social media was buzzing after Williams' big win over Kontaveit

By Sanjesh Singh

Twitter explodes after Serena Williams’ epic win over Kontaveit at 2022 US Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There are no more superlatives to describe Serena Williams. 

The 40-year-old Williams continued her run at the 2022 U.S. Open with an immense win over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the women’s singles on Wednesday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Williams opened the contest winning the first set 7-6, but Kontaveit fired back by claiming the second set 6-2. In the end, Williams proved to be too much to handle for Kontaveit as she closed out the final set 6-2. 

After her incredible outing, Twitter was filled with praise and amusing reactions as Williams heads into the next round of the tournament:

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Timmy Trumpet Plays Live After Brandon Nimmo's Game-Saving Catch, Mets Hold on to Beat Dodgers 2-1

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Defeats No. 2-Ranked Anett Kontaveit in Second Round of 2022 U.S. Open

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Serena WilliamsUS Open Tennis
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us