NBA

Twitter Explodes to Reports of Pat Bev Joining Russell Westbrook, LeBron James on Lakers

Pat Bev has a history with both Westbrook and James

By Sanjesh Singh

Twitter explodes to reports of Pat Bev joining Westbrook, LeBron on Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s actually about to happen – Patrick Beverley reportedly will soon be teammates with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Beverley and LeBron seem to have a good relationship off the court but things have definitely gotten interesting on the court on several occasions, such as last season when the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard began trolling the Los Angeles Lakers star.

With Westbrook, however, it’s certainly more heated. In that same video, Beverley can be seen calling the UCLA product “trash” and holding his nose to indicate the guard, to put it bluntly, stinks. Their animated rivalry dates back years. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Whether Westbrook has a future with the Lakers remains unclear, but for now, it looks like all three players will be sharing a locker room come October.

Twitter, as predicted, did not hold back on cracking jokes involving the trio. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions:

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Pummel Brewers Again, Andrew Heaney Strikeouts 10 in 12-6 Victory

NBA

Report: Lakers to Acquire Patrick Beverley From Jazz in Three-Player Trade

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBALeBron JamesLos Angeles LakersRussell WestbrookPatrick Beverley
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us